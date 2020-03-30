UK slashes CO2 emissions by 41% since 1990

Since 1990, UK carbon dioxide emissions have decreased by 41%, a reduction that has resulted from changes in the mix of fuels being used for electricity generation, with a shift away from coal and growth in the use of renewable energy sources.

This is according to a new report published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy which says in 2019, total UK greenhouse gas emissions were provisionally 45.2% lower than in 1990 and 3.6% lower than 2018.

It says the change was due to lower electricity demand, owing to the greater efficiency of modern technology and a decline in the relative importance of energy-intensive industries.

Carbon dioxide emissions are estimated to have decreased by 3.9% between 2018 and 2019. In 2019, an estimated 34% of carbon dioxide emissions were from the transport sector, 26% from energy supply, 19% from the residential sector and 18% from business.

Governmental figures also estimate overall inland energy consumption to have decreased by 12% since 1990 – if this figure is adjusted to allow for the effect of temperature, there was a 14% reduction during this period.