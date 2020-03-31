IndianOil to maintain ‘normal’ operations amid pandemic

Indian fuel retailer IndianOil announced early this week that it plans to continue operations ‘as normal’ despite the covid-19 threat.

In a statement, the company assured users that all IndianOil refineries are to operate at 100% capacity, as upcountry bulk storage locations stock up for the weeks ahead.

All of the staff including fuel station dealers, pump attendants and Liquid Petroleum Gas distributors have been trained to follow mandatory safety and social distancing protocols.

In response to the 21-day lockdown, announced by the prime minister on 24th March, the fuel retailer has decided to regulate crude throughput by 25-30% at most of its refineries and has reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel – it has also implemented work-from-home at non-critical locations.