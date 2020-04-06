INEOS begins producing one million bottles of hand sanitiser to help fight covid-19

INEOS has started production of one million hand sanitisers at a plant near Middlesbrough, to help front line medical and care services fight covid-19.

The free hand sanitisers will be issued to the NHS in a bid to curb a supply shortage across the UK and Europe.

The sanitiser is being developed is as per World Health Organization standards and production is likely to be extended to meet wider demand.

A second German sister plant is also under construction while a third plant in France is to follow suit in coming weeks.