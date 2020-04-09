Sterlite Power to lead execution of Green Energy Corridor Project

A Sterlite Power-led partnership is set to implement the Green Energy Corridor Project in India.

The renewable energy project is expected to create an alternative to fossil fuel-based energy, in a bid to fight climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

As part of the partnership, GE Grid Solutions will design, test and commission a 765kV gas-insulated substation in Vadora and an air-insulated station of the same capacity at Lakadia, in the western state of Gujrat.

Partner organisations will provide equipment and engineering, procurement and construction solutions to commission 343 kilometres of transmission lines.

The Green Corridor Project is expected to contribute towards India’s renewable energy target of 175GW by 2022.