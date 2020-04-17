‘Covid-19 contributed to more than 106,000 US clean energy job losses in March’

More than 106,000 clean energy workers across the US lost their jobs in the month of March alone, many of which were caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to an analysis of unemployment data by BW Research, which suggests in the last week of March, weekly initial unemployment claims reached a record high of 6.87 million, more than doubling the previous record set only a week earlier, with the total claims for March reaching around 10.6 million.

The report says the record number of weekly initial claims filings before 2020 was just under 700,000 during the midst of the recession in 2008.

Findings of the survey show the March layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic happened across a wide variety of occupations and in every state – the losses in the energy efficiency sector were 69,800, in renewable energy 16,500, in clean vehicles 12,300, in the grid and clean storage 4,300 and in clean fuels 3,400.