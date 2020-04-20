Finance & Markets

African oil producers to readjust fuel production in line with OPEC advisory

APPO members have committed to cutting daily oil production to 10 million barrels a day, with effect from May 1 2020

Monday 20 April 2020
The African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) has committed to readjusting daily crude oil production to 10 million barrels a day, with effect from May 1, 2020.

A new limit has been set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) nations to stagger crude oil production until the end of April 2022 in a bid to stabilise global oil markets.

OPEC+ has suggested adjusting production to 10 million barrels a day from May 1 till June 30 and further reducing it to 8 million barrels a day until the end of this year.

