‘Americans eat only 59% of the food they buy’

The average American consumes only 59% of the food they buy, with the rest going to waste.

That’s the suggestion from a recent survey, which was conducted by researchers led by Zach Conrad, Assistant Professor of the Department of Health Sciences at William & Mary University.

The study, which was published in the Nutrition Journal, integrated dietary data from nearly 40,000 adults has also found the average American consumer spends roughly $1,300 (£1,045) per year or $3,50 (£2.8) per day on food that ends up being wasted

The research also suggests US consumers spend, on average, more each year on wasted food than the $1,250 (£1,000) for vehicle gasoline, the $1,149 (£924) for household heating and electricity and the $1,046 (£841) spent on property taxes.

Meat and seafood, as well as fruits and vegetables, accounted for the greatest value of consumer food waste representing more than 60% of the total, according to the findings.