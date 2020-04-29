‘Water sector could feel more pressure in post-coronavirus era’

After the coronavirus pandemic is over, a big recession will follow, with many businesses struggling to survive and much more pressure being placed on the water market.

That’s the suggestion from Josh Gill, CEO at Everflow Group, who spoke to ELN about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the water sector – he suggested it would feel increased pressure coming from the need to reduce prices and the subsequent increase in switching as customers search for better deals.

He noted that during this ‘challenging period’, Everflow Water has introduced several measures to support vulnerable customers that struggle to pay their bills.