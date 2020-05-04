Finance & Markets, Technology

Tesla announces application for licence to generate electricity

It has not yet been made clear why the company has applied for the licence, which was made to the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority

Monday 4 May 2020
Image: Valentinphotography / Shutterstock

Technology and transport giant Tesla has applied for a licence to generate its own electricity in the UK.

The firm made a notice of application for an electricity generation licence, which states: “Tesla Motors Limited hereby gives notice that it has made an application to the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority for an electricity generation licence.”

It has not yet been made clear why the company, which is most well-known for its innovative electric vehicles (EVs) but also produces solar and battery storage equipment, has applied for the licence.

Comments on the licence application can be sent to the energy regulator Ofgem before 27th May 2020.

