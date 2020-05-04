Tidal energy ‘could provide 24/7 renewable energy to Danish archipelago’

Tidal energy could provide access to round-the-clock renewable electricity for the Faroe Islands.

That’s according to a recent study that projects power demand for the archipelago to increase to 600GW by 2030 – the island nation is on track to achieve 100% renewable electricity generation by 2030.

The study notes that tidal energy could generate up to 200MW of installed capacity and allow a shift from ‘unpredictable’ renewable sources such as hydro, solar and wind.

The Faroe Islands archipelago consists of 18 major islands, allowing turbines to be installed at different locations to allow 24/7 access to clean electricity.

The islands’ electric utility company SEV is working with Swedish marine energy developer Minesto to launch a pilot project of two grid-connected turbines, in a bid to add tidal wave energy to Faroe Islands’ energy generation.