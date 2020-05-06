Coping with Corona – Tracy Lewis, Managing Director of Carbonxgen

The coronavirus pandemic has woken many people up to the need to work towards net zero.

That’s the suggestion from Tracy Lewis, Managing Director of Carbonxgen, who spoke to Energy Live News’ Jonny Bairstow for the latest episode in our ‘Coping with Corona’ interview series.

She suggested it was vital to ‘not waste the crisis’, noting that there is now more time to think about overcoming engrained behaviours and researching new ways of doing things than ever before.

She noted despite many of the effects of climate change not yet being immediately apparent and visible in the UK, ‘it is there’ and needs to be tackled.

Ms Lewis added that the current pandemic has had the positive effect of making people more aware of health risks and environmental dangers than they were previously and noted any small step businesses make to reduce their own footprint is setting them on the right path towards net zero.

She said: “If we apply ourselves in the same way that we’ve applied ourselves to the pandemic then we can make some considerable differences to those 2030, 2050 targets.”