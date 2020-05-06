DLA Piper and Zeigo partnee to develop AI contracting solutions for PPAs

Law firm DLA Piper and Zeigo have partnered to develop artificial intelligence (AI) contracting solutions to further simplify and standardise the contractual process for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

They hope to make the contracting process easier and more open for PPAs of all sizes and aim to improve transparency and understanding in the marketplace.

DLA Piper will provide bespoke services to users of the Zeigo platform for a capped price across the wind, solar, hydro, energy-from-waste, biomass and biofuel sectors.

Natasha Luther-Jones, Global Co-Chair of Energy and Natural Resources at DLA Piper, said: “We are very excited to support the digitisation of PPA contracting to allow a larger number of PPAs as well as enabling smaller volume PPAs to be concluded cost-effectively.

“We are pleased to apply and offer our wide-ranging experience on PPA models and structures to the contracting processes and to the users of the Zeigo platform.”