‘Gas stoves could be exposing tens of millions in US to indoor air pollution’

Gas stoves across the US could be causing up to five times more respiratory harm than the air outside.

This is according to a recent study by Rocky Mountain, Physicians for Social Responsibility and partner organisations, which states households using gas stoves could have up to 400% higher nitrogen dioxide concentration than electric variants.

It notes indoor pollution could cause particular harm to the elderly and children, increasing their chances of developing asthma by 42%.

The report recommends pollution certification of appliances and drafting an indoor air quality standard that protects vulnerable sections of the society.

Barbara Gottlieb, Environment & Health director for Physicians for Social Responsibility, said: “As health professionals, we are worried by this risk from gas stoves since even small increases in nitrogen dioxide levels in homes can increase asthma risks for children.

“With so many of us seeking shelter in our homes from the Covid-19 crisis, it’s urgent that we understand the threat and learn about protective measures we can take. In the long run, we should stop burning gas, for health’s sake.”