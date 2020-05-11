TEPCO RP invests in 108MW hydropower project in Georgia

Japanese renewable energy company TEPCO Renewable Power (TEPCO RP) has invested in the 108MW Dariali Hydropower Project located on Tergi River, Georgia.

The recent acquisition of 31.4% of the shares in JSC Dariali Energy will allow TEPCO RP to own 33.9MW of the total capacity.

Launched in December 2016, the renewable plant’s annual production of 510GWh makes up around 4% of Georgia’s annual electricity demand.

Following the investment, TEPCO RP will contribute towards the operation and maintenance of the green project, which now forms part of the company’s mission to create a sustainable, decarbonised society and generate low-cost energy.