UK to spend £2bn to create ‘new era of cycling and walking’

Pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements, safer junctions and cycle and bus-only corridors will be created in the UK within weeks as part of a £250 million emergency active travel fund said to be the first stage of a £2 billion investment,

The Department for Transport has launched a new initiative to boost greener commuting and reduce crowding on public transport – following unprecedented levels of walking and cycling during the coronavirus lockdown, the plan aims to encourage more people to choose alternatives to public transport when they need to travel.

The UK Government will fund and work with local authorities across the country to make it easier for people to use bikes, including Manchester, where the local authority wants to create 150 miles of protected cycle track.

It will also assist Transport for London, which plans to build a ‘bike tube’ network above Underground lines.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, said: “During this crisis, millions of people have discovered cycling whether for exercise or as a means of safe, socially-distanced transport.

“Otherwise, with public transport’s capacity severely restricted at this time, our trains and buses could become overcrowded and our roads gridlocked holding up emergency services, critical workers and vital supplies.

“We know cars will continue to remain vital for many, but as we look to the future we must build a better country with greener travel habits, cleaner air and healthier communities.”