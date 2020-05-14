Bombora partners with ORE Catapult for floating wave tech research project

Wave energy developer Bombora has partnered with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to develop a floating wave technology research project in Wales.

The research project will deploy Bombora’s mWave energy convertor in an offshore environment, co-located with floating wind turbines.

The mWave is a convertor that is submerged ten metres below surface and generates electricity through a turbine.

Sam Leighton, Managing Director at Bombora, said: “We believe Bombora’s mWave technology offers an innovative solution that can meet the demands of the rapidly expanding offshore energy industry and reduce the levelised cost of energy.

“Increasing the cost-effectiveness of projects by sharing the expense of joint infrastructure, such as the floating platform, moorings and export grid connection to shore will inevitably drive down costs.”

Currently, Bombora is developing the 1.5MW mWave Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project, supported by a £10.3 million grant by the European Regional Development Fund under the Welsh Government.