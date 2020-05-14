Southwestern Electric Power Company gets approval to buy majority stake in US wind cluster

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is set to add 810MW of wind energy to an Arkansas wind cluster called the North Central Energy Facilities.

It has now received approval to buy 54.5% of the 1,485MW total capacity.

The firm is making the purchase of the three wind farms located in North-Central Oklahoma in conjunction with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma – they are being sold by the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC).

Once completed, the wind cluster will provide clean energy to residents in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma and is expected to generate energy savings of more than $2 billion (£1.61bn).

Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO President & COO, said: “We know this project is important to many of our customers – like Walmart, the City of Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas and many other companies, communities and individuals – who are looking to SWEPCO to help them meet their own sustainability and renewable energy goals.”