‘Wastewater could help locate new infection hotspots for Covid-19’, says research

Wastewater management could help locate virus hotspots and prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the UK.

This is according to new research led by the Water Research Foundation that aims to identify the virus in wastewater and use genetic tools to track its spread to communities, without the need to test individuals.

Researchers are developing standardised procedures to collect wastewater samples and study how the virus travels through water.

The research also aims to develop strategies to liaise with public health bodies, local governing bodies and the public to mitigate risks.

Professor Speight, University of Sheffield, said: “There is great potential for wastewater to provide valuable information about the occurrence of Covid-19 across communities.

“But given that this is a very new field of investigation, we have identified a number of areas where future research efforts should be concentrated to maximise the value of this data.”