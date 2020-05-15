EV drivers to trial new charging technologies in Milton Keynes

In a bid to off-load the pressure on power grids, electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Milton Keynes have been invited to trial new charging technologies at their homes.

The Domestic Energy Balancing EV Charging project is exploring cost-effective ways to reduce electricity demand on power networks through household-based EV charging systems such as vehicle-to-grid chargers (V2G) and home battery storage.

The Milton Keynes Council has appointed digital platform CrowdCharge’s battery energy management platform to deliver the trial.

As part of the trial, participants will be incentivised with a monthly cash reward of £10 for 12 months, after which time they will have the option of buying the charging system for a fixed amount.

The test run aims to assist Distribution Network Operators in evaluating new technologies and employing them to manage peaks in electricity demand.

The project will also be extended to households fitted with solar photovoltaic equipment.

Mike Potter, CEO of CrowdCharge, said: “It’s our passion at CrowdCharge to show the world how low carbon technology such as EVs can not only be accommodated in the electricity system but can also help everyone to use more renewable energy.

“Milton Keynes continues to be at the forefront of the adoption of these technologies and we are really pleased to be a part of its vision for low carbon living.”

The trial forms part of the city’s Go Ultra Low programme and is supported by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles – it will run until December 2021.