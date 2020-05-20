Siemens Gamesa reveals ‘world’s biggest wind turbine’

Siemens Gamesa has revealed what it claims is the world’s biggest wind turbine, a 14MW offshore Direct Drive turbine boasting a 222-metre rotor.

The clean energy firm says the turbine’s capacity can reach up to 15MW using the company’s Power Boost function and notes it features 108-meter long blades and a 39,000 square meter swept area.

The 14MW capacity means one SG 14-222 DD machine is able to provide enough energy to power approximately 18,000 average European households every year and approximately 30 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines could furthermore cover the annual electricity consumption of Bilbao, Spain.

Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, said: “Safely and sustainably providing clean energy for our customers and society-at-large is at the core of all we do. The new SG 14-222 DD is a global product which allows all of us to take giant steps towards protecting and preserving our planet.

“We ourselves became carbon-neutral in late 2019 and are on track towards meeting our long-term ambition of net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Our installed fleet of over 100GW both offshore and onshore abates more than 260 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.”