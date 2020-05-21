British and Irish homes coolest in Europe in 2019, despite warming climate

The UK and Ireland recorded the lowest indoor summer temperatures across Europe between June and August 2019.

This is according to a recent study by smart home climate company tado°, that noted the average indoor temperature fell between 22.3°C and 21.5°C in British and Irish homes respectively.

Despite this, the UK has recorded its ten hottest years since 2002 and according to the UK’s national weather service Met Office, the Earth’s global average temperate is expected to reach record warm temperatures between 2020-2024.

Senior citizens are considered to be the most affected from higher temperatures that pave the way for chronic medical conditions and health concerns.

The study also noted the increase in the use of air conditioners worldwide in sync with rising temperatures, with the total number of air conditioners in use worldwide estimated to reach three billion units by 2030 – tado° warns this could lead to a feedback loop effect of more emissions being generated and creating more warming.