India has approved a 100% solarisation scheme for a sun temple in South India.

The Konark sun temple and the Konark town in the Southern state of Odisha will soon be powered with solar energy through a 10MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

The scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and will provide clean energy to all local households in the area.

A ₹250 million (£2.7m) grant has been sanctioned by the central government for the project.