‘Two-in-three Americans are worried about global warming’

Two-in-three Americans say they are at least “somewhat worried” about global warming, with 26% saying they are “very worried” about it.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by the Yale Programme on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Centre for Climate Change Communication which notes American public opinion about climate change has remained steady and in some cases, reached all-time highs.

The survey of 1,029 US adults also suggests 73% of Americans think global warming is happening while a record-tying 62% of Americans understand that climate change is primarily human-caused.

More than four-in-ten Americans think people in the US are being harmed by global warming “right now” and about the same percentage say they have personally experienced the effects of it.

Around 11% of them agree with the statement that it is too late to do anything about the phenomenon, while 68% disagree that it is too late.