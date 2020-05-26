Offshore wind project in Taiwan to use the ‘world’s largest wind turbines’

A new 300MW offshore wind project in Taiwan will accommodate what claims to be ‘the largest wind turbine‘.

This will make the ‘first installation’ of the Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD wind turbine in the Asia Pacific market.

While the exact number of units for the first 300MW of the project remains to be confirmed, the wind turbine manufacturer says the deployment of the new turbine for the rest of the 1,044MW Hai Long energy pipeline is also being considered.

The Hai Long offshore wind power plant was awarded through the 2018 grid allocation mechanism in Taiwan.

Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific, said: “We are very proud to be able and reveal the planned deployment of this giant turbine in Taiwan with the Hai Long partners.

“It matches our shared vision to establish a competitive and sustainable offshore wind hub here for the rest of the region.”