Vestas to supply wind turbines for five renewable projects in Russia

Global wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received an order to supply five wind energy projects in Russia.

The energy company will supply, install and commission wind turbines to the projects, which boast a total 226MW capacity.

Vestas will also provide service and maintenance under long-term management contracts.

The order has been sanctioned by the Wind Energy Development Fund, a joint fund by Russian innovation development institution RUSNANO, and Finnish energy company Fortum.

The projects will also feature remote control and monitoring technologies to optimise energy output.

The wind turbines are expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2021, with commissioning due for the third quarter of 2021.