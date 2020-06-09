Almost a thousand residends and businesses shape Nottingham’s 2028 carbon-neutral action plan

Almost 1,000 residents, businesses and organisations across Nottingham have helped shape how the city will become carbon-neutral by 2028.

A two-month consultation asked for feedback from the community for the city’s climate action plan, which includes measures to build more net zero homes, to expand low carbon heating and to maximise the potential of the waste management system, which already sees more than 90% reused, recycled, composted or used for energy recovery.

The local authority will also invest in green public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure to reduce the carbon footprint of the city.

It will also seek to organise carbon-neutral events, increase local food production and promote food share programmes.

Sally Longford, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Environment and Energy, Sally Longford, said: “We need to build on that, putting climate action at the heart of a wider sustainability vision that delivers for people and the planet, so we can provide the foundation for economic recovery.”

The city has already reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 41% from 2017.