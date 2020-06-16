Denmark and India enter long-term power partnership

India and Denmark have entered a long-term partnership to enhance cooperation in the power sector.

The Ministry of Power of the Government of India and the Ministry for Energy, Utilities in the Climate of the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in areas such as offshore wind development and enhancing grid flexibility.

Under the MoU, the two nations plan to set up a Joint Working Group that is expected to promote technical and strategic cooperation in the power sector for mutual benefit.