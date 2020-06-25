The roof is on fire! Scientists raise the alarm about Arctic heatwave

The Arctic is on fire and this heatwave makes scientists worried about the implications it could have for the rest of the world.

With the temperature hitting a record of 38°C in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has issued a statement confirming it is now seeking to verify the reported temperature.

European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence, Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) wrote on Twitter: “A severe heatwave is affecting the Arctic circle. Reports indicate air temperature reached 38° C in Verhojansk in Siberia and as shown by Sentinel3 the Land Surface Temperature (LST) reached 45°C.”

The Verkhoyansk meteorological station had a previous air temperature record of 37.3° C observed on 25th July 1988.