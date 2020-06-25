Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

The roof is on fire! Scientists raise the alarm about Arctic heatwave

The temperature hit a record of 38°C in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk with a previous air temperature record of 37.3°C observed on 25th July 1988

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 25 June 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The Arctic is on fire and this heatwave makes scientists worried about the implications it could have for the rest of the world.

With the temperature hitting a record of 38°C in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has issued a statement confirming it is now seeking to verify the reported temperature.

European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence, Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) wrote on Twitter: “A severe heatwave is affecting the Arctic circle. Reports indicate air temperature reached 38° C in Verhojansk in Siberia and as shown by Sentinel3 the Land Surface Temperature (LST) reached 45°C.”

The Verkhoyansk meteorological station had a previous air temperature record of 37.3° C observed on 25th July 1988.

