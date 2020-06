Turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured a 48MW order for the Phong Lieu wind farm in Vietnam.

The order by Vietnamese developer, Phong Lieu Wind Power JSC requires Vestas to supply, install and commission 12 wind turbines of 4.2MW capacity each.

The order also includes a ten-year management and service agreement.

Construction of the project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.