Almost 40% of households report increase in utility bills since Covid-19 began

Almost 39% of people globally say their utility bills, including water, electricity, heating, air conditioning, phone, internet and TV services, have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This is just one of the findings of the latest global Ipsos survey, which shows a majority of people in 26 countries say the costs of food, goods and services have increased since the coronavirus outbreak started.

Almost 60% of the respondents in the UK believe the overall cost of living has increased during the pandemic.

By region, 75% of people in Latin America were most likely to say costs have risen, followed by 72% of those in the Middle East and Africa – more than a third also said transportation and fuel costs had decreased, as a possible consequence of less travel and lockdown restrictions.

Around 56% of people in Turkey said costs have risen, followed by 52% of Malaysians, 51% of Britons and 50% of Canadians.