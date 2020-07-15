Joe Biden unveils two trillion-dollar plan to boost green energy projects in the US

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has unveiled a two trillion-dollar plan to boost green energy projects in the country.

The programme includes commitments such as the construction of 1.5 million sustainable homes and the retrofit of four million buildings.

For the energy sector, the candidate announced a carbon-neutral goal for 2035 aiming to drive cost reductions in clean energy technologies, including battery storage, renewable hydrogen, and advanced nuclear, and rapidly commercialise them.

Mr Biden has also pledged to prioritise clean transport and provide every American city with a population of more than 100,000 residents with zero-emission public transportation options.

The plan also aims to build greener infrastructure including roads, charging points for electric vehicles, bridges, green spaces, water systems and grids – this is forecast to create one million new jobs in the US.