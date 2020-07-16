EDF opens new engineering design centre to support Hinkley nuclear construction

A new engineering design centre has been opened in Bristol to support the next phase of construction at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in Somerset.

The UK EPR Design Centre at Aztec West draws on experience from other EPR construction projects and is expected to help drive efficiency and productivity at Hinkley Point C.

It brings together nuclear designers and engineers from EDF and British engineering partners and suppliers, including Atkins, Framatome UK, Jacobs and Vulcain, strengthening Britain’s nuclear expertise and employing around 700 people by 2021.

An additional 300 jobs are expected to be created to support the design, construction and commissioning of UK EPR nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C in Suffolk.

Much of the design of Hinkley Point C will be replicated at Sizewell C, which developer EDF says will reduce risk to cost and schedule.

Tilly Spencer, Director of Edvance UK, leading the UK EPR Design Centre said: “The UK EPR Design Centre creates a collaborative environment with key strategic partners to grow the UK’s design engineering long term capability and skills.

“We are bringing together a diverse group of people with the right skills and experience of the UK context and global nuclear industry which will help us as we move into the next phases of construction at Hinkley Point C and look ahead to replicate not only the design but also the learnings at Sizewell.”