EIB backs water quality in the Netherlands with €190m loan

A public water company in the Netherlands has secured a €190 million (£172m) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to improve its distribution network and make it more climate-resilient.

The funds will support the upgrade of production installations, storage facilities and pumping stations and will increase the resilience of the water supply during long periods of extreme weather events.

The project is expected to enhance water quality for up to 2.5 million residents in South Western areas of the Netherlands, where the company Evides operates.

Els Sweeney-Bindels, Head of the EIB’s Amsterdam office, said: “The EIB has a long track record in the country, having financed nearly all water companies in the last five years, and we’re happy to support Evides again in their push to provide high-quality water to their clients.”

