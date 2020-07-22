Higher and higher – the continuing effects of carbon’s rise

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:
- What is causing the rise in carbon prices?
- How are the markets faring, particularly gas?
- With winter on the way, what’s the picture for gas and power?
- Are storage levels in the UK and Europe where they need to be?
- Has the recent agreement by EU state heads on the COVID rescue package had any effects?
- What is the forecast for the next few weeks?
For more episodes from the Resonance, the Alfa Energy Group podcast about the energy and sustainability marketplace, go here.
This is a promoted article.