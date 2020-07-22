Higher and higher – the continuing effects of carbon’s rise

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

What is causing the rise in carbon prices?

How are the markets faring, particularly gas?

With winter on the way, what’s the picture for gas and power?

Are storage levels in the UK and Europe where they need to be?

Has the recent agreement by EU state heads on the COVID rescue package had any effects?

What is the forecast for the next few weeks?

