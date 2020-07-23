Renewable district heating project in Cambridgeshire secures £2m funding

A renewable district heating project in Cambridgeshire has won £2 million of funding.

The Heating Swaffham Prior project, which was awarded the grant by BEIS, will provide sustainable heating to homes in East Cambridgeshire.

A ground source heat pump will supply a village with hot water and heating so that homes can stop relying on fossil fuel-powered boilers.

A total of 166 out of 300 households within the village have already expressed their interest in joining the renewable heating network.

The heat project, which has been under development since 2017, is an initiative driven by Cambridgeshire County Council and the Swaffham Prior Community Land Trust.

Joshua Schumann, Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Environment and Sustainability Committee, said: “This is a fantastic project and a first of its kind that we know of in the country. Retrofitting a whole village is a challenge.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly news emails for Energy Live News and future Net Zero right here…