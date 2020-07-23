bp commits to offsetting CO2 emissions from all fuels sold in Portugal

Starting from today, motorists in Portugal can fill-up at any of bp‘s retail stations and drive away carbon-neutral.

The oil giant has launched a new programme which pledges to offset the carbon dioxide emissions associated with the volume of fuels it sells in the country.

This will be achieved by purchasing carbon credits generated from projects that finance low carbon initiatives, renewable energy and forest protection.

bp says drivers do not need to subscribe, buy a specific type of fuel or join a loyalty scheme, as the programme is available to all customers who purchase any of the brand’s fuels.

The initiative is estimated to help offset more than two million tonnes of carbon every year, the equivalent of taking about 400,000 cars of the road.

Pedro Oliveira, President of bp Portugal, said: “The Drive Carbon-Neutral programme helps our customers to act on carbon and play their part in the world’s journey towards net zero.”

