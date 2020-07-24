Scottish fuel poverty charity calls on Nicola Sturgeon for ‘mercy over lockdown energy debts’

Scottish fuel poverty charity Energy Action Scotland has called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to protect households facing lockdown energy debts.

The group has sent a letter to Mrs Sturgeon asking for fair treatment of individuals and households as energy companies work to pursue unpaid energy bills.

Energy Action Scotland CEO, Frazer Scott said: “Fuel poverty kills six people in Scotland every day of winter, and increased levels of fuel poverty will result in more deaths. Surely an inclusive Scotland cannot stand by and watch this happen for another winter.”

The organisation yesterday received a response from the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Kevin Stewart.

We were pleased to receive this letter from @KevinStewartSNP in response to our letter to the First Minister last week on #energydebt & we look forward to meeting to discuss it https://t.co/FLuFRMMMPQ Many thanks to the supporting organisations who signed this letter #fuelpoverty pic.twitter.com/gRH3FxfN74 — EnergyActionScotland (@EAS_Scotland) July 23, 2020

The Minister said: “Please be assured, that the Scottish Government believes strongly that everyone in Scotland should be able to afford to heat their home and that nobody should have to face the health risks associated with living in a cold home.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of Scottish energy consumers to ensure that people are treated equitably, including those who use unregulated fuels for their heating, and that those who have fallen into debt receive appropriate and consistent support.”

f you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.