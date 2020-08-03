UK targets 65% municipal recycling waste by 2035

The UK Government has announced a target to recycle 65% of municipal waste by 2035 as part of its efforts to tackle waste.

The Circular Economy Package, which has now been published, also aims to have no more than 10% of municipal waste going to landfill by 2035.

It restricts the materials which can be sent to landfill or incinerated and includes a requirement for waste which is separately collected for recycling to not be incinerated or sent to landfill.

The government says this paves the way for more recyclable materials to be kept in circulation within the resources and waste system, instead of being burned or buried.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow adds: “We are committed to increasing our recycling rates and reducing the amount of waste that is sent to landfill to create a cleaner waste industry and reduce carbon emissions.

“Through our landmark Environment Bill we will be bringing forward a raft of measures to do just that and this new Circular Economy Package takes us yet another step forward to transforming our waste industry.”