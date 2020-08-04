E.ON forecasts reduction in energy bills of at least £85 from Autumn

E.ON has announced an estimated reduction in energy bills of at least £85 from this Autumn.

The energy supplier expects standard tariff customers across the UK to benefit from a drop in energy bills equivalent to a 7.5% fall in energy prices, or almost four weeks’ energy use for an average UK home.

The company notes this is due to the ‘dramatic’ fall in energy demand caused by the closures of businesses during the lockdown.

E.ON UK Chief Executive Michael Lewis said: “I know people have used more energy at home whilst in lockdown, but the increase in domestic use doesn’t come close to the fall in industrial energy demand or the collapse of the oil price in the wake of global transport restrictions.”

