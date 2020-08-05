Cyclists generate ‘84% less CO2 each day than non-cyclists’

People who use a bicycle for daily trips generate 84% less carbon dioxide emissions than non-cyclists.

That’s one of the findings of a survey by the EU-funded active mobility project PASTA, which suggests a shift in travel modes from car to bike can decrease lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions by 3.2 kilograms every day.

The report, which is based on travel activity data of 3,836 participants from seven European cities, also showed car travel generates 70% of total daily travel-related emissions, compared with 1% created by cycling.

The researchers have also found those who made one less car trip and one more bike trip every day can decrease emissions from transport by 67%.

Those who use public transport as the main travel mode have 71% fewer emissions than those who use cars, according to the report.

