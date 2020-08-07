Efficiency & Environment

The heat is on: July 2020 was ‘the third warmest on record’

In the last five years, the earth has experienced the three hottest Julys on record, according to a report by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 7 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

July 2020 was the third warmest on record, 0.49°C warmer than the average global temperature for July recorded from 1981 to 2020.

That’s according to the EU Earth Observation Programme Copernicus Climate Change Service, which suggests the three hottest Julys happened in the last five years – last month followed heatwaves in 2016 and 2019.

Temperatures in the Arctic were much above the standard, as well as in the Canadian Archipelago and the Central Arctic Ocean.

The warmest July for Europe occurred in 2010, with a temperature of 2.1°C higher than the 1981-2010 average for the region.

The findings of the report also show average temperatures during the twelve-month period from August 2019 to July 2020 were above the 1981-2010 levels in a large part of Siberia and parts of West Antarctica.

Meanwhile, England has been issued a heatwave warning for today as the UK is set to boil in the ‘hottest day of the year’.

The Met Office forecast temperatures of up to 36 degrees for the South East. 

