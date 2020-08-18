Almost 70% of people are ‘worried about climate change’

As many as 69% of people describe themselves as ‘quite’ or ‘a great deal’ worried about climate change.

That’s according to a new survey published by the energy company Vattenfall, which suggests nearly a third of people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France and the UK see climate change as the most pressing global issue in the world today.

The findings of the report also reveal some 57% of the public believe the highest priority should be given to continuing or increasing climate change commitments, when it comes to ongoing financial recovery discussions across Europe.

The new survey complements a report by the Swedish firm carried out in December 2019, which explored people’s attitudes and emotional responses to climate change.

Vattenfall consulted American psychologist Renee Lertzman, who said: “These results should provide comfort. They show that our concern and duty of care for the world can be awakened during times of immense crisis when we feel part of something much bigger.”

CEO of Vattenfall Magnus Hall commented: “It is clear that our emotions towards climate change remain unchanged even in the wake of a global health crisis. As a company that produces and supplies energy, our ability to make an impact is considerable and this report highlights that.”