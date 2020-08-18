Glasgow-based SMS to provide public sector EV charging solutions

Glasgow-based energy services company SMS has been chosen as a supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) to the UK’s public sector.

It has been appointed by the Crown Commercial Service (CCC) under the Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solutions framework, which means public bodies such as local authorities, councils and hospitals will now be able to procure charging infrastructure solutions to support their move towards low carbon transport.

SMS provides full funding options as well as consultancy and feasibility, hardware and accessories, installation and decommissioning, servicing and maintenance as well as software and project management.

Working alongside local authorities and other private sector partners, SMS is managing the installation of 1,200 EV chargers across the UK.

Craig Brock, Commercial Manager at SMS Energy Services Division said: “Public sector organisations and local authorities in particular will play a key role in Britain’s greater uptake of EVs over the coming years through the essential provision of public charge points and related infrastructure.

“We are proud to be included on the CCS’ new framework that will facilitate this much needed transition to low carbon transport and in turn contribute to the UK Government’s net zero emissions target by 2050.”