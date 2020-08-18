Could driverless vehicles become the norm in UK streets from 2021?

The UK Government has launched a call for evidence to see how a technology called Automated Lane-Keeping System (ALKS) could fit into the current road network to make driving easier and smoother.

The ALKS technology is able to take control of a vehicle at low speeds, keep it in its lane on motorways and offer an autonomous driving experience.

The system can control all vehicle movements without the driver needing to do anything – the call for evidence aims to hear from the automotive industry to allow the safe use of this system on British roads at speeds of up to 70mph, with a view to potentially enabling drivers in the UK to use these systems on their vehicles by Spring 2021.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “Automated technology could make driving safer, smoother and easier for motorists and the UK should be the first country to see these benefits, attracting manufacturers to develop and test new technologies.”

Mike Hawes, “The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders” Chief Executive, commented: “Automated technologies for vehicles, of which automated lane-keeping is the latest, will be life-changing, making our journeys safer and smoother than ever before and helping prevent some 47,000 serious accidents and save 3,900 lives over the next decade.”