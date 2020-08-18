Selfridges launches Project Earth in push towards sustainability

Selfridges has unveiled a new sustainability initiative as part of its commitment to change the way consumers shop by 2025.

‘Project Earth’ aims to ensure the most environmentally impactful materials are used throughout the business and come from certified, sustainable sources over the next five years and engage with teams, partners and customers “to inspire a shift in mindsets”.

The high-end department store chain also intends to introduce new retail models and experiences such as repairing and reselling as well as offering clothing rental.

Customers will be able to repair clothes, bags, shoes and jewellery through what it calls a “repairs concierge service”.

Selfridges says the initiative is a broader commitment to Science Based Targets and to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Project Earth has been launched with collaborations from more than 300 brand partners and will be supported by a programme of events and activities to engage with issues and challenge mindsets by exploring exciting ideas in sustainability.

Alannah Weston, Selfridges Group Chairman said: “For the last decade we have taken ground-breaking steps to put people and planet at the heart of our business, embedding sustainability alongside creativity. Project Earth is not only our bold, new commitment to stretching environmental targets, it is about imagining new ways to do business, within the next five years.

“Since Project Ocean in 2011, Selfridges has been focused on changing mindsets around sustainability both inside our industry and in conversation with our customer. Out of the global pandemic has come an understanding of how fragile and complex our systems are but also how our planet and people can benefit if we act collectively with a shared purpose. Now more than ever we must double down on our efforts to reinvent retail with sustainability at its heart and a way of working which is regenerative for humans and nature. Achieving our ambitions won’t be easy, but we are in a unique position to be able to work with our team members, partners and customers to co-create change and explore possibilities for a sustainable future.”