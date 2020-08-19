Technology, Videos & Podcasts

Is the future Star Trek or Skynet?

Listen to the latest episode of Gaia Says No! Where we discuss technology

Sumit Bose
Wednesday 19 August 2020

Thanks as ever for listening in to our new series “Gaia Says No!” – exploring the nature of human activities on the planet.

In this episode environmental campaigner Angus Forbes, analyst Alex Milward and I are joined by Pawel Kisielewski, who is CEO of CCm Technologies which is working on an incredible process for capturing CO2 and turning it into fertiliser!

 

Can technology save the planet from our destructive actions?

Honest opinion and some strong language.

