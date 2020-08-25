Is now the time to reforecast your electricity?

When taking on a customer for energy supply, suppliers forecast how much power will be consumed. This figure’s based on a combination of historic energy consumption and the customer’s best estimate of what they may consume on site.

Accurate forecasts are important to ensure energy demand matches expected supply, ensuring system stability.

Forecast energy consumption is written into supply contracts, though it can be changed if it becomes apparent that actual consumption will vary from the contracted volume. This reforecasting gives a more accurate picture of the expected energy consumption.

Find out what this mean for you and how to mitigate the risks

This is a promoted article.