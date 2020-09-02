Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Project converts plastic bottles into PPE suits for Thai hospitals

HSBC has joined the initiative by donating empty drinking bottles used by its staff

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 2 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Empty plastic drinking bottles from HSBC Thailand have been converted into PPE suits for hospitals in the country.

This initiative is part of a project launched by the global chemical company Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), which has recycled and converted approximately 360,000 PET bottles into more than 16,000 PPE suits.

The project aims to deliver these protective suits to more than 200 hospitals nationwide.

During the course of the project, HSBC has encouraged all staff to donate empty drinking bottles, contributing more than 200 kilogrammes of bottles to make 650 recycled PPE suits.

Richard Jones, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications at IVL, said, “IVL aims to minimise the amount of waste sent to landfills and promote the efficient use of resources through recycling, which is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) fostering sustainable consumption and production.”

Krisda Phatcharoen, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC Thailand, said, “This is another great collaboration between sectors while we are facing Covid-19. We are thrilled to play a part in IVL’s efforts to create a circular value chain.”

