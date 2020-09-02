US startup unveils battery made from nuclear waste that could last up to 28,000 years

The California-based startup NDB has unveiled a battery that uses nuclear waste and lasts up to 28,000 years.

The power of the nano-diamond battery comes from radioactive isotopes used in nuclear reactors.

Its radioactive core is protected by multiple layers of synthetic diamonds, one of the hardest materials to damage or break.

The energy is absorbed in the diamond through inelastic scattering, which is used to generate electricity.

The battery can be used to power devices and machines of any size, from aircraft and rockets to electric vehicles and smartphones.

Nima Golsharifi, CEO and Co-Founder of NDB, said: “As members of society, we are extremely concerned about the welfare of the planet and are focused on lowering climate change to protect our planet for future generations.

“With the NDB battery, we have achieved a massive, groundbreaking, proprietary technological breakthrough of a battery that is emission-free, lasts thousands of years and only requires access to natural air in order to power devices.”

The company says the development of the first commercial prototype battery is currently underway and will be available later this year.