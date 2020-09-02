Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

US startup unveils battery made from nuclear waste that could last up to 28,000 years

The nano-diamond battery’s power comes from radioactive isotopes used in nuclear reactors

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The California-based startup NDB has unveiled a battery that uses nuclear waste and lasts up to 28,000 years.

The power of the nano-diamond battery comes from radioactive isotopes used in nuclear reactors.

Its radioactive core is protected by multiple layers of synthetic diamonds, one of the hardest materials to damage or break.

The energy is absorbed in the diamond through inelastic scattering, which is used to generate electricity.

The battery can be used to power devices and machines of any size, from aircraft and rockets to electric vehicles and smartphones.

 

Image: NDB

Nima Golsharifi, CEO and Co-Founder of NDB, said: “As members of society, we are extremely concerned about the welfare of the planet and are focused on lowering climate change to protect our planet for future generations.

“With the NDB battery, we have achieved a massive, groundbreaking, proprietary technological breakthrough of a battery that is emission-free, lasts thousands of years and only requires access to natural air in order to power devices.”

The company says the development of the first commercial prototype battery is currently underway and will be available later this year.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast