Scotland announces £1.4bn of low carbon funding and £100m for green jobs

The Scottish Government has announced plans to invest £1.4 billion in low carbon projects and create a £100 million Green Jobs Fund as part of its plans for a green recovery.

They will support Scotland’s transition towards a net zero economy and help create around 100,000 high-value jobs over the next decade.

Investments will be made in heat and energy efficiency projects as well as industrial decarbonisation to ensure Scotland reaches its target of a 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045.

The government will also set a 20-year vision for energy efficient, zero carbon housing, with access to outdoor space, transport links, digital connectivity and community services.

Around 50,000 people are to be brought into the digital world through the Connecting Scotland programme and create a “digital ecosystem” in Scotland.

They are part of this year’s Programme for Government, which will prioritise work to suppress the coronavirus and focus on Scotland’s economic, health and social recovery from the pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a profound impact on our health and wellbeing, on business and the economy – indeed, on our whole way of life. That is true here in Scotland and across the globe. Today’s Programme is clear that suppressing COVID is our most immediate priority – and it will remain so for some time. However, it also makes clear that we will not simply hunker down and wait for the storm to pass.

“This Programme for Government sets out plans for a stronger, more resilient and sustainable economy – with a laser focus on creating new, good, green jobs. It guarantees opportunities for young people – and refuses to accept that their generation will carry the economic scars of COVID into adulthood.

“We must treat the COVID-19 challenge not as a brake on our ambitions but as an accelerant – helping us shape a stronger, greener, fairer future.”